[SBS Star] BTS Leads Billboard's Social 50 Chart with NCT·SEVENTEEN and More

K-pop groups have dominated Billboard's 'Social 50' chart this week!On August 7, Billboard released its 'Social 50' chart dated August 11.BTS took the first place for 56 consecutive weeks, while NCT ranked at #2 and SEVENTEEN at #5.'Social 50' chart ranks the most popular artists on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Wikipedia and Tumblr.The methodology of the chart blends weekly additions of followers along with artist page views and engagement.Here's the list of more K-pop acts on the latest 'Social 50' chart:EXO (#8)Stray Kids (#9)Red Velvet (#10)MONSTA X (#11)GOT7 (#17)BLACKPINK (#19)Wanna One (#20)ASTRO (#26)Super Junior (#28)MAMAMOO (#39)SF9 (#40)VIXX (#45)NU'EST (#47)(Credit= Billboard, Big Hit Entertainment, SM Entertainment, PLEDIS Entertainment)(SBS Star)