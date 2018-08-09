SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Actor Ahn Bo Hyun Talks about His Tearful Phone Call with Kim Woo Bin

Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun gave updates on actor Kim Woo Bin, who is currently taking a break from acting due to cancer.

On August 8 episode of MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', Kim Woo Bin's fellow actor Ahn Bo Hyun made appearance as a guest.

Ahn Bo Hyun showed his close friendship with Kim Woo Bin saying, "I have a tight friendship with Kim Woo Bin. Kim Woo Bin is the most influential person in my life as an actor."Ahn Bo HyunHe added, "I entered to the same modeling school as Kim Woo Bin. During a school event at that time, I got close to Kim Woo Bin as I borrowed clothes from him."Ahn Bo HyunLater on, Ahn Bo Hyun talked about their latest contact saying, "We made a call several days ago. It has been a long time, so I teared up when I heard his voice. He was so happy for me to appear on 'Radio Star'."Ahn Bo HyunDuring the talk, one of the hosts Cha Tae Hyun also shared Kim Woo Bin's news saying, "His hair has grown a lot, too."

Ahn Bo Hyun added, "I couldn't contact him very easily. I'm grateful for him to call me first. He said he got a lot better."Ahn Bo Hyun(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'bohyunahn' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
     
