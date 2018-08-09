SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Let You 'Ride on the Wind'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Let You 'Ride on the Wind'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 10:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Let You Ride on the Wind
K-pop co-ed group KARD showed amazing performance that cools down the summer heat.

On August 7 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', KARD performed its newest title track 'Ride on the wind'.KARDKARD'Ride on the Wind' is the title track of KARD's third mini album 'RIDE ON THE WIND' released on July 25.

The members of KARD showed their groovy dance moves on tropical-house rhythm.

The gentle dance moves in pairs make the audience heart beat faster as they watch the members' performance.KARDKARDEach member's clear voice and bright smiles despite the track's speedy choreography surprised the audience.KARDKARD's exceptional live performance clearly showed the reason why it is gaining such roaring global popularity.

Watch KARD's professional stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호