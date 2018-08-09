[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Let You 'Ride on the Wind'

K-pop co-ed group KARD showed amazing performance that cools down the summer heat.On August 7 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', KARD performed its newest title track 'Ride on the wind'.'Ride on the Wind' is the title track of KARD's third mini album 'RIDE ON THE WIND' released on July 25.The members of KARD showed their groovy dance moves on tropical-house rhythm.The gentle dance moves in pairs make the audience heart beat faster as they watch the members' performance.Each member's clear voice and bright smiles despite the track's speedy choreography surprised the audience.KARD's exceptional live performance clearly showed the reason why it is gaining such roaring global popularity.Watch KARD's professional stage below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)