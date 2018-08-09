SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM to Seduce You with a Sensuous Performance
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM to Seduce You with a Sensuous Performance

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 10:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM to Seduce You with a Sensuous Performance
K-pop girl group LABOUM is making many fans' heart beat fast with its sensuous performance.

On August 7, fans were completely mesmerized by LABOUM's sexy dance moves to 'Between Us' on SBS MTV 'The Show'.LABOUM'Between Us' is a song that was released on July 27 since the first time in about a year.

'Between Us' illustrates the beauty of love in honest and emotional ways.

The lyrics go, "When our lips touch each other's, an unknown scent flutters my heart.", "When our eyes meet each other's, the scent I'm used to begins to spread around my body.", and they continue.LABOUMThrough the performance, LABOUM members exude their dazzling beauty and sexiness.

LABOUM's affectionate look in the eye as well as gentle movements make you instantly fall in love with the group.LABOUMWatch LABOUM's alluring performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호