[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM to Seduce You with a Sensuous Performance

K-pop girl group LABOUM is making many fans' heart beat fast with its sensuous performance.On August 7, fans were completely mesmerized by LABOUM's sexy dance moves to 'Between Us' on SBS MTV 'The Show'.'Between Us' is a song that was released on July 27 since the first time in about a year.'Between Us' illustrates the beauty of love in honest and emotional ways.The lyrics go, "When our lips touch each other's, an unknown scent flutters my heart.", "When our eyes meet each other's, the scent I'm used to begins to spread around my body.", and they continue.Through the performance, LABOUM members exude their dazzling beauty and sexiness.LABOUM's affectionate look in the eye as well as gentle movements make you instantly fall in love with the group.Watch LABOUM's alluring performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)