[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Updates Her Social Media for the First Time in Months!

Korean actress Kim Tae-hee gave an update on her daily life for the first time in a while.On August 8, Kim Tae-hee uploaded a few pictures of herself after getting some make-up done professionally on her social media account.In the pictures, the actress wears an elegant-looking white dress, and is looking through a script.Along with the pictures, she wrote, "I'm uploading pictures for the first time in a while. I would love to post pictures more frequently, but I don't really take pictures that often. I also have been so busy that I haven't even had time to use my phone."She continued, "I had a chance to use some of my time taking selfies as I'm shooting something today, so here you are! It's very hot these days. Make sure to keep up your energy!".Upon seeing Kim Tae-hee's beautiful pictures of herself, fans have left comments including, "We totally understand! You must be hectic every day taking care of your daughter!", "As pretty as always.", "Your beauty never lets me down.", and so on.Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN got married last January after dating for about five years, and Kim Tae-hee gave birth to a baby girl last October.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taehee35' Instagram, Ruach Entertainment/SBS FunE)(SBS Star)