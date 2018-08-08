SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Updates Her Social Media for the First Time in Months!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Updates Her Social Media for the First Time in Months!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.08 17:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Updates Her Social Media for the First Time in Months!
Korean actress Kim Tae-hee gave an update on her daily life for the first time in a while.

On August 8, Kim Tae-hee uploaded a few pictures of herself after getting some make-up done professionally on her social media account.  

In the pictures, the actress wears an elegant-looking white dress, and is looking through a script.Kim Tae-heeAlong with the pictures, she wrote, "I'm uploading pictures for the first time in a while. I would love to post pictures more frequently, but I don't really take pictures that often. I also have been so busy that I haven't even had time to use my phone."

She continued, "I had a chance to use some of my time taking selfies as I'm shooting something today, so here you are! It's very hot these days. Make sure to keep up your energy!".Kim Tae-heeUpon seeing Kim Tae-hee's beautiful pictures of herself, fans have left comments including, "We totally understand! You must be hectic every day taking care of your daughter!", "As pretty as always.", "Your beauty never lets me down.", and so on.  

Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN got married last January after dating for about five years, and Kim Tae-hee gave birth to a baby girl last October.Kim Tae-hee, RAIN(Lee Narin, Credit= 'taehee35' Instagram, Ruach Entertainment/SBS FunE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호