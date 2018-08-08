SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Hwang Min Hyun Spotted at a Movie Theater Alone!
작성 2018.08.08
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Hwang Min Hyun made a surprise public appearance today.

On August 8, Hwang Min Hyun was spotted at a movie theater located in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul.
Wanna One Hwang Min HyunAccording to fans who were at the theater, Hwang Min Hyun came alone to watch 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days', with a cup of grapefruit ade on his hand.

The movie theater he visited was actually named as 'Hwang Min Hyun Theater' for a period of time, thanks to his fans' support in celebration of his birthday on August 9.
Wanna One Hwang Min HyunWanna One Hwang Min HyunWanna One Hwang Min HyunWith his name and photos fully decorated at the theater, Hwang Min Hyun took a side seat at the very right of the theater.
Wanna One Hwang Min HyunHowever, he eventually could not watch the movie and left the venue, as many fans flocked to see him in person.

Meanwhile, Hwang Min Hyun's group Wanna One celebrated the group's first debut anniversary on August 7.

(Credit= 'WHITEDREAMER_mh' Twitter, Online Community, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
