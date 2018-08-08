SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'STATION x 0' Unveils More Artists Added on the Lineup
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'STATION x 0' Unveils More Artists Added on the Lineup

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.08 17:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] STATION x 0 Unveils More Artists Added on the Lineup
SM Entertainment's 'STATION x 0' announced the project's partial lineup.

On August 8, SM Entertainment revealed the lineup of artists participating six tracks of the project by uploading a picture.

'STATION x 0' is a spin-off version of SM Entertainment's digital music channel 'Station', which was launched as a cultural project.

The first runner of the project was already revealed as Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon and indie band MeloMance.Station x 0According to the unveiled picture of lineup, collaboration between boy group EXO BAEKHYUN and hip hop artist LOCO are up next, followed by collaborations between EXO CHANYEOL x SEHUN, Red Velvet SEULGI x GFRIEND SINB x CHUNGHA x (G)I-DLE Soyeon, and hip hop artists Crush x Penomeco.Station x 0Yet the question mark on the remaining blank is giving one more hint for next hidden collaborations.

Meanwhile, 'STATION x 0' project's first track 'Page 0' by Taeyeon and MeloMance is set to be released on August 10 6PM KST.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호