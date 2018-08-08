[SBS Star] 'STATION x 0' Unveils More Artists Added on the Lineup

SM Entertainment's 'STATION x 0' announced the project's partial lineup.On August 8, SM Entertainment revealed the lineup of artists participating six tracks of the project by uploading a picture.'STATION x 0' is a spin-off version of SM Entertainment's digital music channel 'Station', which was launched as a cultural project.The first runner of the project was already revealed as Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon and indie band MeloMance.According to the unveiled picture of lineup, collaboration between boy group EXO BAEKHYUN and hip hop artist LOCO are up next, followed by collaborations between EXO CHANYEOL x SEHUN, Red Velvet SEULGI x GFRIEND SINB x CHUNGHA x (G)I-DLE Soyeon, and hip hop artists Crush x Penomeco.Yet the question mark on the remaining blank is giving one more hint for next hidden collaborations.Meanwhile, 'STATION x 0' project's first track 'Page 0' by Taeyeon and MeloMance is set to be released on August 10 6PM KST.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)