[SBS Star] Park Hae Jin's Drama to Finally Resume After Some Conflicts

Korean actor Park Hae Jin's upcoming drama 'Four Men' will be resuming its production soon.On August 8, Victory Contents, the production company of 'Four Men', announced that the production for the drama will resume this month with a new director.They said, "A new director Kim Jae-hong will be leading the drama from this month instead of the original director Jang Tae-yoo."Presumably, all cast members including Park Hae Jin, actor Kwak Si Yang, singer/actress NANA will be taking part in filming except actor Kim Chang-wan who chose to step down from the drama.Back in July, it was reported that the production for the drama was put on hold for months due to some unresolved issues between the production company and filming crew.The story of 'Four Men' revolves around a man who meets other men who look just like him while investigating into his mother's mysterious death.Initially, 'Four Men' is scheduled to air its first episode in November.(Lee Narin, Credit= Victory Contents)(SBS Star)