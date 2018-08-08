[SBS Star] Jung Joon Young & T-ARA Ji Yeon Fuel Second Dating Rumors; Agencies Respond

K-pop artist Jung Joon Young and girl group T-ARA's member Ji Yeon have sparked up dating rumors for the second time.On August 8, The Daily Sports reported that Jung Joon Young and Ji Yeon have been in a relationship for a year.Reportedly, they even made their relationship official to their friends and acquaintances.Shortly after the report was made, both agencies stated, "They are not dating. They are just close friends."Back in April, rumors were going around that Jung Joon Young and Ji Yeon were dating each other.At that time, both agencies also denied their romance.Meanwhile, Jung Joon Young appears on various variety shows including 'Salty Tour' and '2 Days & 1 Night' while Ji Yeon is actively promoting in China after signing with a Chinese management agency in April.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'sun4finger' 'jiyeon2__' Instagram)(SBS Star)