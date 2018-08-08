[SBS Star] VIDEO: iKON Responds to Children's Love for 'LOVE SCENARIO' by Performing with Them

K-pop boy group iKON performed 'LOVE SCENARIO' with children who are in love with the song.On August 7 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', iKON was seen spending a special day with children.In the afternoon of August 4, iKON held a sing-along event of 'LOVE SCENARIO' titled 'PiKONIC DAY'.The event was planned by iKON to repay the 'LOVE SCENARIO' sing-along syndrome that swept among children recently.On this day, iKON made a suprise appearance on stage while a cover contest which the young participants covered the song 'LOVE SCENARIO' was going on.The children on stage as well as children in the audience went wild upon seeing iKON.One young girl on stage, however, looked like she did not recognize nor care about iKON standing right next to her, making everyone laugh.Despite the sweltering heat, iKON energetically performed 'LOVE SCENARIO' with children, and showed its original performance to the song.During iKON's performance, children excitedly sang along 'LOVE SCENARIO' with iKON, proving children's great love for the song.iKON sang 'LOVE SCENARIO' as an encore, but no one at the event seemed to look bored of hearing it again.PiKONIC DAY surely was an unforgettable memory for the children as well as iKON.Watch how iKON having an awesome time at 'PiKONIC DAY' below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)