[SBS Star] BTS & Halsey's Reunion in Seoul, Korea!

K-pop boy group BTS and American singer Halsey met up in Seoul.On August 7, Halsey shared two photos that she took with BTS on her personal social media account.Along with the photos, Halsey wrote, "You know there was no way I'd come all the way to Seoul without seeing these guys. Can't wait to see them play Staples Center! I'm proud."It seems like BTS members visited Halsey to show their support to her, who just held her first concert in Korea on August 6 at YES 24 Live Hall, Seoul.To a BTS fan's comment praising their continuous friendship, Halsey added, "We have been friends for almost 2 years! I am so lucky to know them and they inspire me so much. Your boys are A+."BTS and Halsey were first spotted together in 2017 at 'Billboard Music Awards', and there were rumors that the two acts would be collaborating in the near future.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to launch its world tour 'LOVE YOURSELF' starting August 25.(Credit= 'halsey' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)