[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Da Hae Gives Update on Her Relationship with SE7EN
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Da Hae Gives Update on Her Relationship with SE7EN

작성 2018.08.08
Korean actress Lee Da Hae mentioned her boyfriend K-pop artist SE7EN in a show.

On August 7 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', Lee Da Hae appeared on the show as a guest and gave recent updates on herself through an interview.

On this day, Lee Da Hae shyly boasted herself by saying, "I've been a model of a Chinese cosmetic brand for five years and that brand's annual revenues rose by 30% every year."Lee Da Hae in Han BamDuring the show, the reporter of 'Han Bam' tried to get update on Lee Da Hae's relationship with her lover SE7EN by questioning carefully about the topic.Lee Da Hae in Han BamLee Da Hae in Han BamLee Da Hae in Han BamWhen the reporter asked if she has any concerns about her relationship with boyfriend, Lee Da Hae firmly replied, "Nope."Lee Da Hae in Han BamLee Da Hae in Han BamFor the next question, the reporter asked, "Are you doing well with him(SE7EN)?".

Then Lee Da Hae shyly replied, "We're doing well."Lee Da Hae in Han BamLee Da Hae in Han BamWatch Lee Da Hae's immense popularity overseas and her shy interview about SE7EN below!
 

 
(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'se7enofficial' 'leedahey4eva' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
