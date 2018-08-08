[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Spotted Zoning Out During a Break from Filming a Drama

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook was spotted during a break from filming a drama.On August 7, Lee Dong Wook posted three pictures and one video taken by actor Cho Seung-woo on his social media account.The pictures and video show Lee Dong Wook taking some rest while shooting his current drama 'Life'.In the pictures, Lee Dong Wook sits uncomfortably on the stairs and zones out looking bored.In the video, however, he looks lively again as if he found a fun thing to do.As he rhythmically shakes his legs while watching a basketball game on his phone, Cho Seung-woo asks, "Dong Wook, why are you moving your legs as if you are dancing while watching a basketball game?".Lee Dong Wook turns around and answers, "Because there was a song being played in the middle of the game."Cho Seung-woo laughs and comments, "Is that why you are all excited?".With a shy smile, Lee Dong Wook says "Yes", then continues watching the game on his phone.'Life' is a medical drama that aired its first episode on July 23.It covers the struggles and stories happening at a large hospital, and Lee Dong Wook plays an emergency physician 'Ye Jin-woo' in this drama.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'leedongwook_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)