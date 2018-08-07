SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Check Out LEO's Debut Stage as a Solo Artist!
작성 2018.08.07
K-pop boy group VIXX's member LEO has debuted as a solo artist for the first time in six years since his debut as a group.

On August 5 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LEO had his solo debut stage with 'Nowadays' and 'Touch & Sketch'.

LEO released his first solo album 'CANVAS' on July 31, and both tracks were from this album.LEOBefore unveiling the title track, LEO performed a slow ballad track 'Nowadays'.

Loaded with sentimental piano melodies, this beautiful song calmly portrays a pain felt by a person trying to let go of the past lover.

The lyrics were written by LEO himself, and it was also co-composed by LEO.

This song highlights LEO's mature voice and great singing technique.
 

Afterwards, LEO showed a seductive performance to the title track 'Touch & Sketch'.

Through 'Touch & Sketch', LEO once again demonstrated his lyrical ability.

In the song, he used the word 'touch' to describe the touch between two lovers, and touching the canvas to begin sketching something.

The sleek and sexy dance moves for this song came from LEO's creative ideas as well.

Even without other five members of VIXX, LEO managed to completely fill the stage with his astonishing performance.
 

Check out LEO's successful transition from a group member to a solo artist above!

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
