[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Spotted Traveling in China

Korean actor Zo In Sung was spotted on a group tour in China.On August 5, some Chinese fans uploaded pictures of Zo In Sung in a southern Chinese city Guilin on social media.In the pictures, Zo In Sung wears a matching gray vest with fellow travelers and looks like he is enjoying his time.It has been said that actress Bae Jong Ok and script writer Noh Hee-kyung are also members of the group tour.The three have become close after working on the drama 'That Winter, the Wind Blows' back in 2013, and seem to be continuing their friendship since then.In regard to the news, his management agency IOK Company explained, "As far as we know, the actor is on a historical group tour that includes touring around cities in Northeast Asia organized by Venerable Pomnyun."They added, "The decision to join the tour was made by Zo In Sung himself. Not only we don't know, but we also can't reveal any further details as this is a private matter."Meanwhile, Zo In Sung's historical blockbuster film 'THE GREAT BATTLE' is set to premiere in theaters on September 19.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, NEW)(SBS Star)