[SBS Star] VIDEO: Passionate Summer Confession of 100% 'Grand Bleu'

K-pop boy band 100% showed paradise on the blue sea by their refreshing performance of 'Grand Bleu'.On August 5 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', 100% had a stage of its latest digital single track 'Grand Bleu'.Lyrically, the song describes a man full of hope to start relationship with his crush.With impressive standing mic performance, all four members of 100% sang the poetic lyrics of the song, "For you I'll cross the grand bleu. Oh there's nothing else I'd rather do."The members' sweet and refreshing voice and cool dance moves showed of 100%'s widened musical spectrum.On this day, the audience couldn't stop smiling by the members' bright energy on the stage.Watch 100%'s impressive performance below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)