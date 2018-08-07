SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Passionate Summer Confession of 100% 'Grand Bleu'
K-pop boy band 100% showed paradise on the blue sea by their refreshing performance of 'Grand Bleu'.

On August 5 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', 100% had a stage of its latest digital single track 'Grand Bleu'.100%Lyrically, the song describes a man full of hope to start relationship with his crush.

With impressive standing mic performance, all four members of 100% sang the poetic lyrics of the song, "For you I'll cross the grand bleu. Oh there's nothing else I'd rather do."100%100%The members' sweet and refreshing voice and cool dance moves showed of 100%'s widened musical spectrum.100%On this day, the audience couldn't stop smiling by the members' bright energy on the stage.

Watch 100%'s impressive performance below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
