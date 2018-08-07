[SBS Star] Seo Kang-jun to Sing the Final OST of His Recent Drama

Korean actor Seo Kang-jun is going to record an original soundtrack for his currently airing drama 'Are You Human Too?'.According to reports on August 7, Seo Kang-jun has participated in singing OST Part.9 titled 'You Are My Love', which is set for release today at 6PM KST.Seo Kang-jun is taking the male lead of the drama by playing the role of a robot named 'Nam Shin III'.The OST track 'You Are My Love' is an emotional love ballad and the lyrics represent honest emotion of 'Nam Shin III', who has fallen in tragic love with a woman.Seo Kang-jun's moving voice and tone will effectively draw empathy from the viewers of the drama.The last episode of Seo Kang-jun's drama 'Are You Human Too?' will air on August 7 at 10PM KST.Meanwhile, Seo Kang-jun is scheduled to work on his next romantic comedy drama 'The Third Charm' (literal title) afterwards.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= OU Entertainment, 'fantagiogroup' Twitter)(SBS Star)