[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Ong Seong Wu Spotted Checking Out 1 Year Anniversary Ads
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel & Ong Seong Wu Spotted Checking Out 1 Year Anniversary Ads

작성 2018.08.07
Kang Daniel and Ong Seong Wu from K-pop boy group Wanna One were spotted checking out the group's 1-year debut anniversary advertisements at a subway station.

Recently, some Wanna One fans prepared special advertisements to celebrate the first anniversary of Wanna One's debut.

In the evening of August 6, various online communities began to flood with pictures and stories about some fans seeing Wanna One members at Samseong station, Seoul.Wanna OneWanna OneApparently, Kang Daniel and Ong Seong Wu unexpectedly appeared at Samseong station and took some pictures in front of advertisements of themselves.

According to the lucky fans who happened to be there at that time, Kang Daniel explained that he needed to show the advertisement to his mother while waiting for the animated advertisement to be played.

When the advertisement started playing, Kang Daniel got really shy as fans mentioned how amazing he looked in the video.Wanna OneOng Seong Wu first just left after taking a selfie in front of his advertisement, but soon returned to take more pictures.Wanna OneAfter snapping a couple of pictures, the two stars ran towards two other guys and joined them, who turned out to be their fellow members Park Woo Jin and Hwang Min Hyun.Wanna OneLater on the day, Ong Seong Wu left a message on the official fan site saying, "After having some ramen with Daniel, Min Hyun, and Woo Jin, I went to see some advertisements that you guys prepared for us. Thank you for such a precious gift. They were much prettier in real life. I'm so happy."Wanna OneWanna OneEver since Wannable (the name of Wanna One's fan club) found out the members went all the way to Samseong station to see the advertisements right after coming back to Korea from Thailand, where the group held its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD', they have been thanking the members for showing their love towards fans despite being tired from a hectic schedule.

Today, Wanna One welcomed its first anniversary since debut.

▶ [SBS Star] Wanna One & Wannable to Celebrate 1 Year Debut Anniversary Today

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
