[SBS Star] Red Velvet Tops Both Domestic & International Music Charts with 'Power Up'
작성 2018.08.07
K-pop girl group Red Velvet smashed music charts and proved its 'summer queen' title once again.

On August 6 at 6PM KST, Red Velvet dropped its newest mini album 'Summer Magic' and the title track 'Power Up' music video.
Red VelvetShortly after the official release, the title track topped six major Korean music charts including Melon, Naver Music, Mnet, Genie, Bugs and Soribada.

The summer album also topped iTunes album charts in 28 different countries, proving the girl group's international popularity.

In addition to 'Power Up', the album contains six more tracks―'With You', 'Mr. E', 'Mosquito', 'Hit That Drum', 'Blue Lemonade' and the English version of 'Bad Boy'.
Red VelvetSince its debut in August 2014 with 'Happiness', Red Velvet mesmerized K-pop audience all across the globe with its unique concepts.

Check out Red Velvet's latest title track 'Power Up' music video below.
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
