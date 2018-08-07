SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI & His Fans Make Generous Donation to Celebrate His Concert
[SBS Star] BIGBANG SEUNGRI & His Fans Make Generous Donation to Celebrate His Concert

작성 2018.08.07
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI has successfully wrapped up his concert and donated rice with his fans.

On August 4 and 5, 'SEUNGRI 2018 1st SOLO TOUR [THE GREAT SEUNGRI] IN SEOUL' was held and SEUNGRI and his fans donated rice to celebrate his first solo concert.SEUNGRI ConcertIn the concert hall, 2,440kg of rice and 3,600 number of instant noodle was raised by his fan clubs.SEUNGRI DonationWith this special donation, total donations made by SEUNGRI's fan club records 24,812kg of rice, 16,720 number of instant noodle, 6,490 of coal briquette, and 400 of eggs.SEUNGRI DonationThe donations will be provided to various social institutions designated by SEUNGRI and his fan clubs.

SEUNGRI himself, his management agency and his fan club have been making steady donations to other social institutions as well.SEUNGRIMeanwhile, SEUNGRI is scheduled to hold following concerts at EXCO in Daegu on August 15, and BEXCO in Busan on August 19.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'fromyg' Instagram, dreame.co.kr)

(SBS Star)  
