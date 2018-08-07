SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A.C.E/UNB CHAN Involved in a Car Accident; Agency Updates His Condition
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A.C.E/UNB CHAN Involved in a Car Accident; Agency Updates His Condition

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.07 14:02 수정 2018.08.07 14:06 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A.C.E/UNB CHAN Involved in a Car Accident; Agency Updates His Condition
K-pop boy group A.C.E and also project group UNB's member CHAN was recently taken to the hospital after a car accident, and his agency shared an update on his condition.

In the afternoon of August 6, A.C.E's management agency Beat Interactive announced, "Around 3PM, CHAN was involved in a car accident on his way back to Seoul after carrying out his schedule. Although it was a minor injury, CHAN is currently in the hospital to get the injured area examined just in case."CHANThey continued, "The contents and V LIVE session that were scheduled to be uploaded today will be postponed, and he also may not be able to take part in 'A.C.E LAND in JAPAN' tour depending on the results of his examination. We'll update you as soon as the result is out."CHANEarly in the morning of August 7, Beat Interactive posted an official notice on the website for fans detailing the accident and CHAN's current state.

They said, "While CHAN was on his way back to Seoul, a car in the next lane had collided slightly to the side of the vehicle that CHAN was in. At that time, CHAN was sitting in the front passenger seat, and hit his knee and forehead on the glove compartment and front mirror. Right after the accident, he had been taken to the hospital for an examination."CHANThey added, "After getting a thorough examination, including an X-ray and CT scan, the doctors concluded that there is nothing wrong. At the moment, CHAN is resting in the dorm. We will be sharing an update on his upcoming schedule after monitoring his condition."

CHAN was originally scheduled to take part in 'A.C.E LAND in JAPAN' concert tour in Tokyo and Osaka on August 9 and 11.

However, with his injury, it still remains unknown whether if he can join the rest of the members in Japan.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'official_a.c.e7' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호