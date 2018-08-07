SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok & Yoona Boast Great Chemistry Despite the 10-year Age Gap
Korean actor Cho Jung Seok and K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Yoona showed off their great chemistry during the first gathering for their upcoming film.

On August 7, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona's upcoming disaster film 'Exit' unveiled pictures of the two leads and whole team that they took at their very first gathering.ExitIn the pictures, Cho Jung Seok and Yoona are seen taking a picture with the rest of cast members as well as the production crew, posing next to each other, and reading the script together.ExitApparently, the production crew were impressed by how harmonious Cho Jung Seok and Yoona worked together, and their amazing chemistry despite the 10-year age gap. 

At the gathering, Cho Jung Seok said, "I'm really excited that the production for 'Exit' has begun. It almost feels like a dream. I'll certainly work with my best effort."ExitYoona commented, "I'm looking forward to working with Cho Jung Seok. I really hope everyone will stay safe throughout the production. I promise to work hard."Exit'Exit' is about a jobless guy 'Yong Nam' (Cho Jung Seok), and his college friend 'Eui Joo' (Yoona).

The story begins with the two characters unexpectedly meeting at the 70th birthday party of Yong Nam's mother.

Then, all of a sudden, they are put in an emergency situation as toxic gas floods the city.

'Exit' plans to complete shooting all scenes until the end of the year, and hoping to release the movie in theaters next summer.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE) 

(SBS Star)   
