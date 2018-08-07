SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Cute Behind-the-scenes Photos of Yoon Si Yoon Filming His Drama
Korean actor Yoon Si Yoon's cute behind-the-scenes photos are making fans' hearts flutter.

Recently, SBS' drama 'Your Honor' released some pictures of Yoon Si Yoon during the shooting of the drama.

In the pictures, Yoon Si Yoon playfully makes funny faces while working on his computer.Yoon Si YoonYoon Si Yoon's good looks and his adorable behavior in these photos are making fans scream out loud.

These photos successfully deliver Yoon Si Yoon's innate cuteness as well as the great atmosphere that seemed to have been created at the filming site.Yoon Si YoonOne of the production crew noted, "Yoon Si Yoon always makes us laugh during filming. There are lots of scenes for him to film as he plays two different roles in this drama, but he has never complained once. Instead, he smiles throughout shooting and enjoys filming every scene."

The crew also added, "Yoon Si Yoon also puts in a lot of his time and effort into studying his characters. The cast and production crew's good teamwork comes from Yoon Si Yoon's incredible attitude and personality."Yoon Si Yoon'Your Honor' tells an interesting story of identical twins―'Han Soo-ho' and 'Han Kang-ho' living two very different lives.

Han Soo-ho is a judge who strives for perfection, but Han Kang-ho is a troublemaker with a criminal record.

One day, Han Soo-ho suddenly disappears, and Han Kang-ho pretends to be his brother and takes the seat in court as a judge.

'Your Honor' airs its episodes every Wednesday and Thursday at 10PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Your Honor)

(SBS Star)   
