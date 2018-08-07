[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang Leaves Heartfelt Message to Fans Before Enlistment

K-pop boy group BTOB's member Seo Eunkwang left a goodbye message to his fans.On August 6, Seo Eunkwang comforted his fans who were surprised by his abrupt enlistment news by leaving a note on his personal social media account.He wrote, "Hi my people. You must be very surprised, right? Receiving a call from the nation, I must serve military duty."Seo Eunkwang continued, "By watching many calls from people and many messages from Melody (BTOB's fan club), I realized, 'I am receiving so much love. I have lived my life to the full though.' and that made me more sorry and apolgetic. I made promises with Melody and I will keep the ones that I couldn't keep after completing the duty."He also added, "I will live life without regrets for the remaining two weeks for the day we'll meet again. Please look forward to it. I'm always grateful for you and I love you a lot."Earlier on August 6, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment has confirmed that Seo Eunkwang will start serving his mandatory military duty on August 21.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'btob_silver_light' Instagram, 'BTOB_SEKwang' Twitter)(SBS Star)