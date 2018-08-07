SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One & Wannable to Celebrate 1 Year Debut Anniversary Today
[SBS Star] Wanna One & Wannable to Celebrate 1 Year Debut Anniversary Today

K-pop boy group Wanna One and its fans welcomed the group's one year debut anniversary today.

On August 7, 2017, the 11-member boy group Wanna One made its debut with 'Energetic' and have become an international sensation after a year.

Chosen through viewer votes during Mnet's survival audition program 'Produce 101 Season 2', the eleven members have released four albums thus far.
Wanna OneOn August 7 at midnight KST, Wanna One left a message for Wannables (Wanna One's fan club) on the group's official social media account.

Along with a photo of the group, Wanna One wrote, "Wanna One 1st Anniversary. The year in which everything was special and joyful because we were together with Wannable. Let's stay together with unchanging feelings! Thank you and we love you, Wannable."

To celebrate their favorite group's anniversary, Wannables showed their love and support by trending '#Happy_Wannaone_day' on Twitter.

Moreover, fans bought broadcast TV ad space for Wanna One to congratulate the group's debut anniversary in more special way.

Around 12:30 AM KST, Wanna One's debut anniversary TV ad was played on SBS.
Wanna OneWith the video of eleven members hugging one another, the lyrics of 'I.P.U.'―"After several seasons pass, even after time passes us, let's never forget our beginning." were shown.

Meanwhile, Wanna One is scheduled to hold various events and an online live broadcast to celebrate the meaningful day together with its fans.

Congratulations on your debut anniversary, Wanna One!

(Credit= SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
