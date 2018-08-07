SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: FTISLAND Desperately Cries Out, "I'm Missing You!"
[SBS Star] VIDEO: FTISLAND Desperately Cries Out, "I'm Missing You!"

K-pop boy band FTISLAND seems to be desperately missing somebody.

On August 5 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', FTISLAND sorrowfully performed 'Summer Night's Dream'.FTISLAND'Summer Night's Dream' is the title track of the group's sixth mini album that was released on July 26.

The song is a rhythmical and powerful track similar to FTISLAND's past songs.FTISLANDLyrically, it describes a man longing to see his crush after falling in love at first sight.

With a facial expression full of sorrow, Lee Hong Gi sang, "This is summer night's dream. Can we meet again tonight? 'Cause I'm missing you. 'Cause I'm missing you."FTISLANDLee Hong Gi, Lee Jae Jin, and Song Seung Hyun's sweet voices certainly melted the audience's hearts on this day.

Watch FTISLAND's amazing performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
