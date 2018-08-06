SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG to Hold His First Solo Fan Meeting in Korea
[SBS Star] B1A4 JINYOUNG to Hold His First Solo Fan Meeting in Korea

A member of K-pop boy group B1A4/actor JINYOUNG is taking his first solo fan meeting in Korea.

On August 6, JINYOUNG's management agency Link 8 Entertainment announced that JINYOUNG is holding his meeting on September 9, twice a day at 2PM and 6PM KST.

The fan meeting is going to take place in YES 24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul and this is his first solo fan meeting held in Korea.

JINYOUNG will communicate with his fans through various games, talk show, and events and videos covering his daily life will be shown during the fan meeting.JINYOUNGIn the poster revealed by the agency, JINYOUNG is standing with dreamy eye gaze in the background of orange sunset.

In the teaser image previously released on the agency's social media account, secret code of 'JY ONLY FOR U, ME ING' was introduced as a hint of his fan meeting's name.

It turned out to be the alphabetical anagram of 'JINYOUNG, FLY MORE'.JINYOUNGThe tickets of the fan meeting will be available online from August 9 8PM KST via YES 24.JINYOUNGMeanwhile, JINYOUNG starred in the movie 'The guy inside me' (literal title), which is set to be released in this year and is currently working on music producing in his personal studio 'J.GROUND'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'jinyoung0423' 'link8enter' Instagram)

(SBS Star)       
