[SBS Star] VIDEO: SF9 Says, "It Is 'Now or Never'!"

K-pop boy group SF9 is back with a totally different concept to its previous song 'MAMMA MIA'.On August 5 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', SF9 had its comeback stage with 'Different' and 'Now or Never'.SF9 released its fifth mini album 'Sensuous' on July 31, and both tracks are from this new album.First, SF9 members showed off their incredible charms with 'Different'.'Different' is a special track co-written by four members of the group―YOUNG BIN, ZU HO, HWI YOUNG, and CHA NI.The song combines hip-hop rhythm with future sounds, and it shows SF9's confidence when it comes to asking a girl out.Not only the cute yet powerful choreography seems to be the kind of choreography that goes well with the image of SF9, but it also seems like one that only SF9 can pull off this perfectly.After 'Different', SF9 gave everyone a sensational feeling with 'Now or Never' just like the meaning of its name.'Now or Never' is electro-pop track which the lyrics describing the passionate emotions of love towards someone.Unlike a cheerful song 'MAMMA MIA', this song takes you to a darker side of the world.Once you listen to the song, the chorus that repeats 'jilleosseo' will keep going around in your head.The dance for this song is so powerful that SF9 will impress you within a second.Watch SF9's impressive comeback stages above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)