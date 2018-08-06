SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang to Enlist in the Military This Month
[SBS Star] BTOB Seo Eunkwang to Enlist in the Military This Month

작성 2018.08.06
K-pop boy group BTOB's leader Seo Eunkwang is confirmed to enlist in the military at the end of this month.

On August 6, BTOB's management agency CUBE Entertainment confirmed that Seo Eunkwang begins his mandatory military duty on August 21.
BTOB Seo EunkwangThe agency stated, "BTOB's Seo Eunkwang is enlisting in the military as an active-duty soldier on August 21."

Then the agency added that the exact location or time will not be announced as Seo Eunkwang wishes to enlist quietly without any official farewell events with fans.

Through the agency, Seo Eunkwang himself also left a short message to the group's fans.
BTOB Seo EunkwangSeo Eunkwang said, "I feel sorry to fans for announcing my enlistment so unexpectedly. There are many promises I made with my fans, but I feel sorry for not making it come true (before my enlistment)."

He added, "I will diligently serve my mandatory military duty, and come back to keep all the promises."

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
