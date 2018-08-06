[SBS Star] Seo Hyun-jin·Lee Minki·Lee Da Hee·Ahn Jae Hyeon Confirmed for a New Drama!

Korean actress Seo Hyun-jin, actor Lee Minki, actress Lee Da Hee and actor Ahn Jae Hyeon were confirmed to take lead in a new drama.On August 6, JTBC's new drama 'The Beauty Inside' has confirmed the lineup of the four lead roles.'The Beauty Inside' is a romantic drama about a woman whose face periodically changes once a month and a man who gets to love her.Seo Hyun-jin is taking the role of trouble maker top star 'Han Se-gye', who was bound by a special magic spell that makes her face change once a month.Lee Minki is taking the male lead 'Seo Do-jae', a vice president of an airline, who seems to be perfect in his appearance but has a personal defect of facial recognition disorder.By encountering mysterious woman 'Han Se-gye', he became to take one step into her secret world.Lee Da Hee was cast as 'Kang Sa-rah', who is a stepsister of 'Seo Do-jae', and she is an attractive villain who has an ambition to exceed 'Seo Do-jae'.Ahn Jae Hyeon is taking role of a prospective priest 'Ryu Eun-ho', who is a kind friend of 'Han Se-gye' trying to keep her secret.'The Beauty Inside' the drama is based on the same-named movie 'The Beauty Inside' released in 2015.Meanwhile, 'The Beauty Inside' is set be aired after the currently airing JTBC drama 'Life'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= HB Entertainment, H.BROTHERS Entertainmment, Soop Entertainment, Go_od MANAGEMENT, 'dahee0315' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)