[SBS Star] Girls' Generation·SHINee·Super Junior·TVXQ! Go to Red Velvet's Concert!

K-pop groups Girls' Generation, SHINee, Super Junior, TVXQ! members showed support to another group Red Velvet by going to its concert.From August 4 to August 5, Red Velvet held its second concert 'REDMARE' at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium, Seoul.Over the course of these two days, Red Velvet was visited by many other fellow SM Entertainment artists.On August 4, TVXQ!'s leader U-KNOW Yunho showed his support by watching the concert, and the picture of his visit was captured in a picture.In the picture, he kneels down surrounded by the members of Red Velvet, looking almost like he is the sixth member of the group.On August 5, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, SHINee's KEY and ONEW, Super Junior's KyuHyun, and MAX Changmin from TVXQ! attended Red Velvet's concert.In the pictures, they hold a placard that says, "Hoping we will still be together even after several summers.", which is the same placard that was given to fans to hold up during the concert for Red Velvet as part of a fan event.They all look very close and natural being around each other that their great relationship of SM Entertainment artists are warming the hearts of fans.Fans have been making comments such as, "This is the reason why I can't stop loving all artists at SM Entertainment.", "How supportive!", "I envy their amazing relationship!", and so on.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is scheduled to release a new mini album 'Summer Magic' today at 6PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'smtown' Instagram, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)