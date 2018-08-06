[SBS Star] PENTAGON's Fans Cancel Their Tickets to the Group's Fan Club Event

Fans of K-pop boy group PENTAGON are canceling their tickets following the group members' dating news in a row.On August 11, PENTAGON is scheduled to hold the group's official fan club establishment event at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall, Seoul.It is the group's first time to hold such event for fans, as UNIVERSE (PENTAGON's fandom) did not hold any official event up until now.However, according to reports on August 3, over 500 fans have canceled their tickets for the sold-out event, and you can still see many empty seats even today.Earlier last week, three of PENTAGON members―E'DAWN, HUI and YUHO swept up with dating rumors.E'DAWN admitted his relationship with HyunA, while HUI have broken up with (G)I-DLE's SOOJIN and YUTO revealed that him and CLC's YEEUN are just close friends.Consequently, PENTAGON received a title of 'The idol group with three dating scandals in a day', and fans also expressed their disappointment.Meanwhile, PENTAGON is currently taking a break from group promotions while two of its members―E'DAWN and HUI has recently wrapped up their project group promotions as Triple H.(Credit= Melon Ticket, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)