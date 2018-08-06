SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] PENTAGON's Fans Cancel Their Tickets to the Group's Fan Club Event
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] PENTAGON's Fans Cancel Their Tickets to the Group's Fan Club Event

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.06 13:57 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] PENTAGONs Fans Cancel Their Tickets to the Groups Fan Club Event
Fans of K-pop boy group PENTAGON are canceling their tickets following the group members' dating news in a row.

On August 11, PENTAGON is scheduled to hold the group's official fan club establishment event at Sejong University's Daeyang Hall, Seoul.
PENTAGONIt is the group's first time to hold such event for fans, as UNIVERSE (PENTAGON's fandom) did not hold any official event up until now.

However, according to reports on August 3, over 500 fans have canceled their tickets for the sold-out event, and you can still see many empty seats even today.
PENTAGONEarlier last week, three of PENTAGON members―E'DAWN, HUI and YUHO swept up with dating rumors.
PENTAGONE'DAWN admitted his relationship with HyunA, while HUI have broken up with (G)I-DLE's SOOJIN and YUTO revealed that him and CLC's YEEUN are just close friends.

Consequently, PENTAGON received a title of 'The idol group with three dating scandals in a day', and fans also expressed their disappointment.

Meanwhile, PENTAGON is currently taking a break from group promotions while two of its members―E'DAWN and HUI has recently wrapped up their project group promotions as Triple H.

(Credit= Melon Ticket, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호