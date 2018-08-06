SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shares an Update on Her Health & Promises to Return Soon
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shares an Update on Her Health & Promises to Return Soon

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.06 11:23 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shares an Update on Her Health & Promises to Return Soon
Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung shared an update on her health and promised fans that she will be returning soon.

On August 5, Kim Yoo Jung uploaded a picture of herself since the first time in about six months on her social media account.
Kim Yoo JungIn the picture, she smiles brightly and holds a large flower bouquet in her arms.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Thank you. I'm feeling a lot better and smiling more these days. I'll see you more often, everyone. Thank you for waiting for me."Kim Yoo JungBack in February, the actress announced that she will be taking a break from all activities after being diagnosed with hypothyroidism.

Consequently, her new drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation) had been postponed indefinitely, and it has been said that the production will resume once Kim Yoo Jung recovers from her health.Kim Yoo JungFans are feeling relieved to see Kim Yoo Jung looking happy and well.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호