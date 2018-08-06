[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shares an Update on Her Health & Promises to Return Soon

Korean actress Kim Yoo Jung shared an update on her health and promised fans that she will be returning soon.On August 5, Kim Yoo Jung uploaded a picture of herself since the first time in about six months on her social media account.In the picture, she smiles brightly and holds a large flower bouquet in her arms.Along with the picture, she wrote, "Thank you. I'm feeling a lot better and smiling more these days. I'll see you more often, everyone. Thank you for waiting for me."Back in February, the actress announced that she will be taking a break from all activities after being diagnosed with hypothyroidism.Consequently, her new drama 'Clean with Passion for Now' (literal translation) had been postponed indefinitely, and it has been said that the production will resume once Kim Yoo Jung recovers from her health.Fans are feeling relieved to see Kim Yoo Jung looking happy and well.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram)(SBS Star)