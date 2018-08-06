[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Features in Drake's 'In My Feelings' MV

K-pop boy group BTS' member J-HOPE appears in global hip-hop artist Drake's latest music video.On August 2 (local time), Drake dropped a new music video for his latest track 'In My Feelings'.Towards the end of the music video, various people around the world made appearance on the music video participating '#InMyFeelingsChallenge'.Among them, video of J-HOPE following the moving car with groovy dance moves was inserted in the music video.On July 23, J-HOPE had previously uploaded a video of '#InMyFeelingsChallenge' along with the hashtag '#HopeOnTheStreet' on BTS' official social media account.BTS made a response to Drake by pressing 'Like' to his music video.Meanwhile, J-HOPE's group BTS is preparing for its comeback with a repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' set to be released on August 24.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'Drake' YouTube, 'champagnepapi' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)