[SBS Star] BIGBANG Members Send Messages to SEUNGRI at His First Solo Concert
[SBS Star] BIGBANG Members Send Messages to SEUNGRI at His First Solo Concert

작성 2018.08.06
The members of K-pop boy group BIGBANG sent supporting messages to SEUNGRI at his first solo concert.

From August 4 to 5, SEUNGRI's first-ever solo concert 'SEUNGRI 2018 1st SOLO TOUR [THE GREAT SEUNGRI] IN SEOUL' took place at Jang Chung Gymnasium.

To celebrate this big event, the rest of members of BIGBANG―TAEYANG, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG, and T.O.P, who are all currently serving the national mandatory duty, sent SEUNGRI some beautiful standing wreaths along with supporting messages.BIGBANGIn the picture taken by a fan, TAEYANG, G-DRAGON, DAESUNG, and T.O.P's standing wreaths are lining up against the wall together with their names written on one side of the band and a message on the other side.

TAEYANG wrote, "Congratulations to Lee Seung Hyun (SEUNGRI's real name) for holding his first-ever solo concert."

Next to TAEYANG's wreath, G-DRAGON heartlessly wrote, "I have nothing to say.", making fans laugh out loud at their Tom and Jerry-like relationship.BIGBANGDAESUNG sensibly quoted the lyrics from SEUNGRI's newest title track '1, 2, 3!', and showed his hope for SEUNGRI to join him at the same military base as him in the future.

His message said, "I'll count up to three, then you join me at 'Let's Win' (the name of DAESUNG's assigned military base)."

T.O.P wrote, "Our maknae (the youngest member), I'm so proud of you."BIGBANGMeanwhile, SEUNGRI will be continuing his solo concert tour in Daegu on August 15 and Busan on August 19. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'BIGBANG' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
