[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members' Profiles Now Officially Changed!

The new profile names and photos of 'Running Man' cast members are unveiled.On August 5 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the cast members had a fierce race for the right to change other members' profile names as he/she wants.Korean singer Kim Jong-kook turned out to be the final winner of the race, and he obtained the right to change the member's official stage names.His choices were immediately reflected on the official website of 'Running Man'.Kim Jong-kook named entertainer Yu Jae Seok as 'Ugly hyung', entertainer Ji Suk Jin as 'Setting sun', entertainer HAHA as 'Identity fraud', actress Song Ji Hyo as 'Cheon Seong-im', actor Lee Kwang Soo as 'Joong Ki's friend', entertainer Yang Se-chan as 'Jong Kook's fan' and actress Jeon So Min as 'Jeon Doo-reub'.The profile pictures perfectly matching the names were also chosen by Kim Jong-kook.The changed profile names will also be uploaded in Korean major portal sites after the screening process.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)