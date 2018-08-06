SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members' Profiles Now Officially Changed!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Cast Members' Profiles Now Officially Changed!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.06 10:58 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Cast Members Profiles Now Officially Changed!
The new profile names and photos of 'Running Man' cast members are unveiled.

On August 5 episode of SBS' variety show 'Running Man', the cast members had a fierce race for the right to change other members' profile names as he/she wants.

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook turned out to be the final winner of the race, and he obtained the right to change the member's official stage names.Running ManRunning ManRunning ManHis choices were immediately reflected on the official website of 'Running Man'.Running ManKim Jong-kook named entertainer Yu Jae Seok as 'Ugly hyung', entertainer Ji Suk Jin as 'Setting sun', entertainer HAHA as 'Identity fraud', actress Song Ji Hyo as 'Cheon Seong-im', actor Lee Kwang Soo as 'Joong Ki's friend', entertainer Yang Se-chan as 'Jong Kook's fan' and actress Jeon So Min as 'Jeon Doo-reub'.

The profile pictures perfectly matching the names were also chosen by Kim Jong-kook.

The changed profile names will also be uploaded in Korean major portal sites after the screening process.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Running Man)
 
(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호