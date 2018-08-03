SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Couples Swept by Dating Rumors Due to Their Chemistry in Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Couples Swept by Dating Rumors Due to Their Chemistry in Drama

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.03 18:22 수정 2018.08.03 18:31 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Couples Swept by Dating Rumors Due to Their Chemistry in Drama
Fans of the drama go wilder when the romantic chemistry of the couple is more realistic in the drama.

On the other hands, this exceptional chemistry has a side effect of drawing people's doubts that they are going on a date in their real life. 

Some actors and actresses, swept by those rumors denied the rumors leaving a sense of frustration to the fans.

Let's take a look at five couples who received rounds of applause from the public by their realistic romance acting!

1. tvN 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?': Park Seo Jun & Park Min Young
Park Min Young and Park Seo JunActor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young were loved by their lovey-dovey couple actings in the drama.

Right after the successful finale of the drama, news outlets started to report that the two actors already have been dating for three years.

This news received acclaim by fans who were still lingering on the drama.

However, both of them quickly denied the rumor saying they are just close fellow actor and actress.

2. JTBC 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food': Jung Hae In & Son Ye-jinJung Hae In, Son Ye-jinIn the drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' (literal translation), actor Jung Hae In and actress Son Ye-jin perfectly drew a romantic couple with age difference.

Their absorbing couple acting arouse constant eyes of doubt from the public.

In the interview after the airing of the drama, Son Ye-jin directly denied the suspicion saying, "We are not dating though people keep asking me if we are really dating."

3.TV Chosun 'Grand Prince': Yoon Si Yoon & Jin Se YunYoon Si Yoon and Jin Se YunActor Yoon Si Yoon and actress Jin Se Yun exceptionally played the couple with tragic love story in the historical drama 'Grand Prince'.

The viewers of the drama even give the couple nickname of 'Hwi-Hyeon couple' and they were spotted as they are in close relationship on the official meetings.

After their dating rumor was reported, Jin Se Yun said in amazement, "Who said that he/she has noticed we are going on a date?".

4. MBC 'Tempted': Woo Do Hwan & Moon Ga YoungWoo Do Hwan and Moon Ga YoungRight after the last airing of the drama 'Tempted', actor Woo Do Hwan and actress Moon Ga Young were wrapped up in dating rumors.

The agencies of the both rapidly denied that they had close acquaintance even before they start the shooting of the drama.

Their rumors were extinguished quickly, but fans cheering for their love showed wistful smiles.

5. OCN 'My Secret Romance': Sung Hoon & Song Ji-eunSung Hoon and Song Ji-eunActor Sung Hoon and former member of K-pop girl group Secret/actress Song Ji-eun swept by dating rumors after showing their lovely chemistry in the drama 'My Secret Romance'.

The two have been remaining as good friends after the drama, and people raise doubts based on their intimacy shown in formal meetings.

However, they both responded with firm denials and Sung Hoon stressed the fact once again saying, "She is just a fellow actress and close friend, but we are nothing more than that."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= tvN, JTBC, TV Chosun, MBC, OCN)

(SBS Star)          
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호