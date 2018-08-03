[SBS Star] The Song Triplets' Unbelievable Growth to Young Boys!

Korean actor Song Il Kook's triplets are growing with incredible speed!Lately, a recent picture of the Song triplets―Daehan, Minguk and Manse has been going around on online communities.In the photo, the triplets are standing side to side wearing stripe shirts and black trousers.Their faces look exactly the same as they appeared on the KBS' reality show 'Superman is Back' back in the days, but their body figures have completely changed from babies to boys with long arms and legs.A month ago, Song Il Kook had shared the photo of the triplets in costumes of the character 'Minions' via his personal social media account.After seeing both pictures, global fans are surprised how they have grown from little babies to 7-year-old boys.Song Daehan, Minguk and Manse appeared KBS' variety show 'Superman is Back' with their father Song Il Kook when they were babies, and beloved by many people worldwide by their adorable behaviors.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)