[SBS Star] 6 K-pop Artists Who Make Fans' Jaw Drop with Their Unbelievably Long Legs

There are a number of K-pop artists who impress fans with their outstanding looks.
A lot of people will instantly agree that one of the assets that many K-pop artists' have is their great looks.
On top of being good-looking, some of them even have extremely long legs.
In fact, they do not just have unusually long legs, but are also very tall―having unreal body proportions that everyone envies.
Let's take a look at the six K-pop artists who make fans' jaw drop with their incredibly long legs and perfect body ratio!
1. RM from BTS
2. Kang Daniel from Wanna One
3. LEO from VIXX
4. LISA from BLACKPINK
5. SUNMI
6. SOWON from GFRIEND
