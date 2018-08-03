SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Super Junior Plans to Come Back Every Single Month as Group·Unit·Solo
Super Junior is going to have busy promotion schedules for the rest of this year.

On August 3, Super Junior surprised its fans by posting 'SUPER JUNIOR CALENDAR, 2018' on its official social media account.Super JuniorIn the calendar, August was marked with the image of SUPER JUNIOR-D&E (sub-unit of Super Junior consists of DongHae and EunHyuk) waiting for its upcoming comeback on August 16.

The calendar made the fan curious by leaving only question marks in the blanks of other months from September to December.Super JuniorSuper Junior's management agency Label SJ explained, "Starting from SUPER JUNIOR-D&E's promotion in August, Super Junior will come back every month 'together or separately' with new promotions. Super Junior is planning to have various activities as the entire team, sub-units and solos during the second half of this year."Super JuniorMeanwhile, SUPER JUNIOR-D&E, the first runner of the project, is releasing its second mini album 'Bout You' on August 16 6PM KST.SUPER JUNIOR-D&E(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment, 'superjunior' Instagram)  

(SBS Star)
