[SBS Star] HyunA & E'DAWN Admit They Are in Relationship for 2 Years
[SBS Star] HyunA & E'DAWN Admit They Are in Relationship for 2 Years

작성 2018.08.03 14:10 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] HyunA & EDAWN Admit They Are in Relationship for 2 Years
K-pop artist HyunA and boy group PENTAGON's member E'DAWN admitted they have been dating for two years.

Earlier on August 2 when the dating rumors first arose, HyunA and E'DAWN's management agency CUBE Entertainment officially denied them.

However, later on the same day, HyunA and E'DAWN personally admitted that they have been dating for two years in the exclusive interview with Yonhap News Agency.HyunA and E'DAWNTo the reason why they open up the relationship, HyunA and E'DAWN explained, "We know we will be named alongside each other's name when we date publicly, but if not, we would not be able to look our fans in the eye."

They added, "So we decided to be truthful and show the best stages to the fans, who are watching us with grateful love."

HyunA continued, "I got to know E'DAWN as we performed on stage together when he was a trainee. We started dating in May 2016 as we got close making music together. We had to meet very carefully."HyunA and E'DAWNE'DAWN also said, "I thought we can get truly happy only when we admit our relationship. I told my members first because the team might be affected by the news."

He added, "I am so sorry to my fans, but I will repay you with hard work."Triple HMeanwhile, HyunA and E'DAWN belong to the project group Triple H with PENTAGON's HUI, and they are currently busy promoting with 'Retro Future' from the trio's second mini album 'REtro Futurism'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= CUBE Entertainment, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)         
