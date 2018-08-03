[SBS Star] Taeyeon to Collaborate with Indie Band MeloMance

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's main vocalist Taeyeon is confirmed to make another collaboration soon.On August 3, Taeyeon's management agency SM Entertainment announced that Taeyeon and MeloMance are the first collaborating artists of 'STATION x 0' project.According to the agency, 'STATION x 0' is a spin-off of 'SM STATION', the cultural project where artists from different genres of music present unique collaboration tracks.SM Entertainment previously released a short teaser that announces the start of 'STATION x 0' project, garnering the K-pop fans' anticipation of what kind of new music will be shared.Taeyeon and MeloMance's new track is set to be released on August 10 at 6PM KST.(Credit= 'melomance' 'girlsgeneration' Facebook, 'SMTOWN' YouTube)(SBS Star)