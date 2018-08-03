SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Cast of 'Master in the House' Turn Into Ballet Dancers!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Cast of 'Master in the House' Turn Into Ballet Dancers!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.03 13:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Cast of Master in the House Turn Into Ballet Dancers!
The cast of 'Master in the House' were spotted practicing ballet movements at a ballet academy.

On August 2, some photos of the four cast members of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'―singer Lee Seung Gi, boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae, actor Lee Sang Yun, and entertainer Yang Se-hyung during the shooting of the show were unveiled online.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseIn the pictures, Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Lee Sang Yun, and Yang Se-hyung are seen practicing some dance moves wearing matching white t-shirts and black tights.

They are also seen fooling around and laughing at each other with their faces full of joy.Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseIt looks like they are fully enjoying themselves, making the viewers anticipate the next episode even more.

The patches that Lee Seung Gi put on Yang Se-hyung's t-shirt especially make everyone wonder what will happen in this upcoming episode.Master in the HouseIt has been said that the cast members were shocked when they arrived at a ballet academy and were given the outfit of the day, but soon they all fall in love with ballet.

This episode of 'Master in the House' is set to air on August 5.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SBSjipsabu' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호