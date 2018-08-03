[SBS Star] The Cast of 'Master in the House' Turn Into Ballet Dancers!

The cast of 'Master in the House' were spotted practicing ballet movements at a ballet academy.On August 2, some photos of the four cast members of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House'―singer Lee Seung Gi, boy group BTOB's Yook Sungjae, actor Lee Sang Yun, and entertainer Yang Se-hyung during the shooting of the show were unveiled online.In the pictures, Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Lee Sang Yun, and Yang Se-hyung are seen practicing some dance moves wearing matching white t-shirts and black tights.They are also seen fooling around and laughing at each other with their faces full of joy.It looks like they are fully enjoying themselves, making the viewers anticipate the next episode even more.The patches that Lee Seung Gi put on Yang Se-hyung's t-shirt especially make everyone wonder what will happen in this upcoming episode.It has been said that the cast members were shocked when they arrived at a ballet academy and were given the outfit of the day, but soon they all fall in love with ballet.This episode of 'Master in the House' is set to air on August 5.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'SBSjipsabu' Facebook)(SBS Star)