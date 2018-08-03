[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shows off Her Graceful Beauty in Hanbok

Korean actress Moon Chae Won is coming back to the screen with a historical movie.On August 3, upcoming movie 'Myung-dang' unveiled two photos of Moon Chae Won in the filming scene of the movie.'Myung-dang' is a historical fiction movie drawing the conflict between a genius feng shui expert, who can change people's fate by reading the fortune of the land and three men, who expose their greed over the best spot of the country.Moon Chae Won took the role of a kisaeng 'Cho-sun', an attractive but mysterious woman who is connected to all four male protagonists.In the photo, Moon Chae Won is perfectly synchronized with mysterious woman 'Cho-sun' with her graceful appearance wearing red hanbok (Korean traditional dress).Moon Chae Won expressed her impression saying, "I was so excited to make an appearance on the historical project after a long time, and I really enjoyed the shooting."She added, "As my role 'Cho-sun' is a mysterious figure who is hiding a secret, I mostly thought about how to make the character look more curious and interesting."Meanwhile, the movie 'Myung-dang' is set to be released in this September.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= NAMOO ACTORS, MEGABOX Plus M)(SBS Star)