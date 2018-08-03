SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shows off Her Graceful Beauty in Hanbok
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shows off Her Graceful Beauty in Hanbok

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.03 11:46 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Moon Chae Won Shows off Her Graceful Beauty in Hanbok
Korean actress Moon Chae Won is coming back to the screen with a historical movie.

On August 3, upcoming movie 'Myung-dang' unveiled two photos of Moon Chae Won in the filming scene of the movie.

'Myung-dang' is a historical fiction movie drawing the conflict between a genius feng shui expert, who can change people's fate by reading the fortune of the land and three men, who expose their greed over the best spot of the country.Movie Myung-dangMoon Chae Won took the role of a kisaeng 'Cho-sun', an attractive but mysterious woman who is connected to all four male protagonists.

In the photo, Moon Chae Won is perfectly synchronized with mysterious woman 'Cho-sun' with her graceful appearance wearing red hanbok (Korean traditional dress).Moon Chae WonMoon Chae Won expressed her impression saying, "I was so excited to make an appearance on the historical project after a long time, and I really enjoyed the shooting."Moon Chae WonShe added, "As my role 'Cho-sun' is a mysterious figure who is hiding a secret, I mostly thought about how to make the character look more curious and interesting."Moon Chae WonMeanwhile, the movie 'Myung-dang' is set to be released in this September.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= NAMOO ACTORS, MEGABOX Plus M)
 
(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호