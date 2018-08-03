SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Nicole Mentions How Important Other KARA Members Are to Her
[SBS Star] Nicole Mentions How Important Other KARA Members Are to Her

K-pop girl group KARA's former member Nicole expressed her affection towards the other members of KARA.

On August 2 episode of tvN's variety show 'Life Bar', Nicole was invited to join the talk as a guest.

During the talk, Nicole said that she is still very good friends with other KARA members.

She said, "I still keep in touch with them. We even have a group chat. I tend to keep in touch with Han Seung Yeon the most though. Now that we have become older, we talk about marriage, future plans, vacation, and things like that."NicoleOne of the hosts Kim Joon-hyun asked, "Weren't they upset that you left the group first?".

Nicole answered, "They probably were, but they respected my decision, and we still frequently keep in touch with each other."NicoleThen, Nicole mentioned that she misses the other members the most when she has a big performance coming up or if there is something big going on in her life.

She explained, "Just before going on stage as a solo artist for the first time, I felt so nervous. We used to hold hands before making our first appearance anywhere for our comeback, but there was no one to do that with when I turned around. Thankfully, my dance team noticed that I was extremely nervous and comforted me."NicoleShe added, "When I had a solo concert in Japan, my manager secretly prepared a video message from Han Seung Yeon. As soon as I heard her voice, I began crying so much. I completely broke down in the end."
KARANicole debuted as a member of KARA in 2007, and left the group in 2014.

KARA's hit songs include 'Mister', 'Pretty Girl', and many more, and the group now consists of four members―Park Gyu Ri, Han Seung Yeon, Koo Ha Ra and Hur Young Ji.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar, DSP Media)

(SBS Star) 
