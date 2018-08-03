SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Photos of PENTAGON HUI & (G)I-DLE SOOJIN on a Date Spread Online; Agency Responds
[SBS Star] Photos of PENTAGON HUI & (G)I-DLE SOOJIN on a Date Spread Online; Agency Responds

작성 2018.08.03
The photos of K-pop boy group PENTAGON's HUI and girl group (G)I-DLE's SOOJIN on a date surfaced online.

On August 3, photos of HUI and SOOJIN going on a shopping date were uploaded in various K-pop communities online.
PENTAGON HUI, (G)I-DLE SOOJINPENTAGON HUI, (G)I-DLE SOOJINAlthough their faces are hard to recognize in the photos, but people claim the girl in the photo is SOOJIN based on her bag and sandals.

HUI and SOOJIN are both under CUBE Entertainment, and they were partners for the two group's collaboration stage during the agency's concert '2018 UNITEDCUBE -ONE' on June 18.
PENTAGON HUI, (G)I-DLE SOOJINIn response, CUBE Entertainment stated, "We've checked with both, but HUI and SOOJIN have already broken up."

Meanwhile, HUI is currently busy promoting as the project group Triple H, while SOOJIN is preparing for (G)I-DLE's comeback later this month.

(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
