[SBS Star] iKON JU-NE Reveals His Unique Dieting Method for the Comeback

K-pop boy group iKON's member JU-NE shared his unusual dieting tip.On August 2, iKON had an interview during the press conference of its new mini album 'NEW KIDS : CONTINUE'.This day, JU-NE was spotlighted by his slimmer figure than before, and he himself also appealed that he had gone on a harsh diet.JU-NE said, "I was a bit embarrassed during the promotions of the track 'LOVE SCENARIO' for gaining weight. I started going on a diet to look nice in the tour concert and other schedules for this promotion. I lost weight not to be embarrassed anymore."Then, JU-NE laughingly revealed his special diet method saying, "I went on a 'whiskey diet'. I can't give up drinking. I ate less and had a intensive training. Instead, I drank a shot of whiskey with almonds at night. I got slimmer when I woke up in the morning."Meanwhile, JU-NE's group iKON had a comeback with its new title track 'KILLING ME' on August 2.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'OfficialYGiKON' Facebook, 'juneeeeeeya' Instagram)(SBS Star)