[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Gratitude to f(x) Krystal for Sending Her a Snack Truck
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Gratitude to f(x) Krystal for Sending Her a Snack Truck

작성 2018.08.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Shows Gratitude to f(x) Krystal for Sending Her a Snack Truck
Korean actress Park Shin Hye thanked K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal for sending her a snack truck.

On August 2, Park Shin Hye shared a photo of herself standing in front of a snack truck on her social media account.

In the photo, she holds a cold drink in her hand and makes a V-sign over her head.

Above the snack truck, there is a picture of Park Shin Hye and Krystal, and a sweet message that says, "Our beautiful Shin Hye unnie should not get hot. From. Krystal, who will always love Shin Hye."

Krystal also wrote a message on the panel next to the snack truck cheering the other cast members as well as production crew of the drama.Park Shin HyeAlong with the picture, Park Shin Hye wrote, "A snack truck from the most beautiful girl Soo Jung (Krystal's real name). Thank you! We were able to stay cool while filming when it recorded 40°C thanks to you. You are my love. You are my angel. Hehehehe I'm so happy."

It looks like Krystal wanted to show her support to Park Shin Hye by sending her a snack truck while the actress was busy filming her upcoming drama 'Memories of the Alhambra'.Park Shin HyePark Shin Hye and Krystal met through SBS' romance drama 'The Heirs' back in 2013.

Last summer, Park Shin Hye also sent a snack truck to Krystal's drama set.KrystalEver since Park Shin Hye uploaded the photo, many fans have been awwing at their long-lasting friendship.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ssinz7' 'vousmevoyez' Instagram, SBS The Heirs)

(SBS Star)   
