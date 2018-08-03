[SBS Star] INFINITE L to Take His Solo Fan Meeting Overseas

K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung Soo) brings his first-ever solo fan meeting to more cities overseas.Recently, L wrapped up his first fan meeting '2018 Kim Myung Soo Fan Meeting' in Seoul on July 15.Following the successful domestic fan meeting, L's management agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed to hold the fan meeting in Thailand, Taiwan and the United States as well.The agency stated, "L's fan meeting will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on August 11, in Taipei, Taiwan on September 23, and in New York, America on September 30."Meanwhile, L has recently made his comeback as an actor with JTBC's drama 'Ms. Hammurabi'.Stay tuned for more information on L's upcoming fan meeting tour!(Credit= Woollim Entertainment)(SBS Star)