SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] INFINITE L to Take His Solo Fan Meeting Overseas
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] INFINITE L to Take His Solo Fan Meeting Overseas

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.03 10:19 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] INFINITE L to Take His Solo Fan Meeting Overseas
K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung Soo) brings his first-ever solo fan meeting to more cities overseas.

Recently, L wrapped up his first fan meeting '2018 Kim Myung Soo Fan Meeting' in Seoul on July 15.
INFINITE LFollowing the successful domestic fan meeting, L's management agency Woollim Entertainment confirmed to hold the fan meeting in Thailand, Taiwan and the United States as well.
INFINITE LThe agency stated, "L's fan meeting will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on August 11, in Taipei, Taiwan on September 23, and in New York, America on September 30."

Meanwhile, L has recently made his comeback as an actor with JTBC's drama 'Ms. Hammurabi'.
INFINITE LStay tuned for more information on L's upcoming fan meeting tour!

(Credit= Woollim Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호