[SBS Star] Red Velvet SEULGI Creates Online Buzz with Her 'Moving Walkway' Walk

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member SEULGI has created online buzz with her 'moving walkway' walk.Recently, fans have discovered that SEULGI has an interesting way of walking and began to post some animated images online.Soon after these images were posted, they started going viral throughout major online K-pop communities.The images showed SEULGI looking like she is standing on a moving walkway when she is actually walking.SEULGI walked so steadily as if gliding across from one place to another that fans called her walk a 'moving walkway' walk.When fans saw these images, they commented, "What? She seriously looks like she's on a moving walkway.", "How does she do that?", "I can't help myself but to watch this over and over again. SEULGI's walk has become my new addiction!", "This is totally hilarious!", and so on.Apparently, Red Velvet fans have mentioned this to her, but SEULGI seemed to have no idea what they were talking about.Meanwhile, Red Velvet is planning to release a new mini album 'Summer Magic' on August 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'redvelvet.smtown' Instagram, MBC)(SBS Star)